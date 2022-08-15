Nikkhil Advani’s web series Rocket Boys received a massive response online which is based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Streaming on the SonyLiv app, the series was recently renewed for the second season and while the fans await more updates about the same, the teaser of the show surfaced online and gave a thrilling glimpse of what’s coming up. Take a look at the Rocket Boys season 2 teaser along with more details.

The Rocket Boys season 2 teaser

The makers of the Rocket Boys recently unveiled the teaser of season 2, it depicted the lead actors Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and others taking up the Pokhran nuclear test. The teaser revealed the actors reprising their roles in the much-awaited season. A voice-over says, “India will not be threatened. Not anymore. We are prepared to take any action necessary” with a text appearing onscreen that read “After this day, no one dared to challenge the sovereignty of India.”

More about Rocket Boys

With Jim Sarbh in the lead, there are many other notable actors in the show including Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Regina Cassandra as Mrinalini Sarabhai, Vikram's wife, Rajit Kapur as Jawaharlal Nehru, Saba Azad as Parwana Irani a.k.a Pipsy, T.M. Karthik as C.V.Raman, Arjun Radhakrishnan as Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, K.C. Shankar as Vishwesh Mathur, Namit Das as Prosenjit Dey, Neha Chauhan as Kamla Chowdhry, Rajeev Kachroo as JRD Tata, Darious Shroff as Jehangir Bhabha among others.



Director Abhay Pannu earlier told PTI about how he wanted to tell a story about scientific development or nation-building in the country when he was in college. While stating how he wanted to reach out to as many people as possible through their show including the ones who didn't know about these notable personalities of the country.

