Last Updated:

'Rocket Boys' Twitter Review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh-starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens

'Rocket Boys' Twitter review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh-starrer was termed 'must watch' by the netizens, who showered praise on the series.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Rocket Boys, jim sarbh, ishwak singh

Image: Instagram/@sonylivindia


Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi Bhabha were among the greats who played a key role in the growth of space research and nuclear initiatives in the country. In one of the first instances, the lives of the late science legends have been adapted, with Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh stepping into their shoes. Viewers get an insight into the achievements and the brilliant minds that played a crucial role in the nuclear achievements of the country through the series Rocket Boys.

The series hit the web on Friday. Within hours, the show earned praises from netizens as they caught on to all the episodes.

'Rocket Boys' Twitter review

A netizen shared that the series might have looked all about science and technology, but it was actually about 'drive, ambition and brilliance thriving outside the mainstream.' A netizen wrote that it made 'science look fun.' 

'Wonderful series', 'treat to watch', 'must watch', 'splending production', 'game changer' were some of the terms in praise of the show.

Several netizens saluted the contributions of Dr Sarabhai and Dr Bhabha and that the series was a 'glowing tribute' to their struggle and hard work. 

A Twitter user felt that it would provide 'incredible Scientific and Entrepreneurial Spirit Push for Young India.'

The inside details of the politics causing the delay of the first nuclear programme, the drama and engaging narrative, storytelling found a mention among the netizens. One even wrote that it needed to be dubbed in numerous languages.  

READ | 'Rocket Boys': Ishwak Singh & Jim Sarbh to play Vikram Sarabhai & Homi Bhabha in new show

Many gave a shoutout to the streamer Sony Liv, for coming up with another show, after Scam 1992, Shark Tank India and Tabbar and for bringing the 'untold stories of India.'

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak were praised for their performance with words like 'illuminating', 'brilliant performances' and more for them.

Regina Cassandra, who plays Dr Sarabhai's love interest, was also praised.

The only drawback mentioned among the initial reactions was the 'lack of research.'

Rocket Boys releases

The plot of Rocket Boys revolves around Dr Sarabhai showcasing his passion to launch a rocket at a university where Dr Bhabha is a professor. The duo establishes a bond, which gets affected when the latter shuts down his cosmic ray unit. It then witnesses Dr Sarabhai's proposal for a space programme to former Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, being rejected as India faces attacks from China.

READ | Jim Sarbh says he tried not to think of Homi Bhabha's legacy for his role in 'Rocket Boys'

The plot traces the on-off equation between the two amid the intention to develop the atom bomb.

The series also stars Saba Azad and Rajit Kapur. Rocket Boys has been written and directed by Abhay Pannu.
 

READ | 'Rocket Boys': Revisiting Homi J Bhabha's life & work ahead of release of Jim Sarbh's show
READ | 'Looop Lapeta' to 'Rocket Boys', big shows & films releasing on OTT platforms on Feb 4

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rocket Boys, Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com