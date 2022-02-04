'Rocket Boys' Twitter Review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh-starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens

Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi Bhabha were among the greats who played a key role in the growth of space research and nuclear initiatives in the country. In one of the first instances, the lives of the late science legends have been adapted, with Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh stepping into their shoes. Viewers get an insight into the achievements and the brilliant minds that played a crucial role in the nuclear achievements of the country through the series Rocket Boys.

The series hit the web on Friday. Within hours, the show earned praises from netizens as they caught on to all the episodes.

'Rocket Boys' Twitter review

A netizen shared that the series might have looked all about science and technology, but it was actually about 'drive, ambition and brilliance thriving outside the mainstream.' A netizen wrote that it made 'science look fun.'

While many may witness #RocketBoys as a show about science & technology but I’m sorry to disappoint the many science geeks, it’s a show about drive, ambition & how brilliance thrives outside the mainstream. @jimSarbh & @IshwakSingh are illuminating and that ain’t ‘Rocket Science’ pic.twitter.com/sjMgCa97RW — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) February 4, 2022

Rocket boys is such a treat to watch… brilliant performances and storytelling… makes science look fun… a must watch #RocketBoys — Saurabh Desai (@authentic_SD) February 4, 2022

'Wonderful series', 'treat to watch', 'must watch', 'splending production', 'game changer' were some of the terms in praise of the show.

Rocket Boys is a game changer. Head and shoulders above any content you have ever seen on Indian OTT. — parvathy simp (@cinemagrinch) February 4, 2022

#RocketBoys is a must watch 🔥🚀



watch the trailer & you’ll surely start watching it!

That’s it .. that’s the tweet — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) February 4, 2022

Rocket Boys is just so good and refreshing! #RocketBoys #RocketBoysOnSonyLIV — Sachim Karekar (सचिम कारेकर) 🇮🇳⚽ (@sachim93) February 3, 2022

Thank you @nikkhiladvani sir for giving us Rocket Boys. And congratulations to everyone who played a part in this amazing project. At this point I'm completely speechless. It's a must watch. #RocketBoys #SonyLIV — Ishaan philip (@ishaanphilip) February 4, 2022

Several netizens saluted the contributions of Dr Sarabhai and Dr Bhabha and that the series was a 'glowing tribute' to their struggle and hard work.

A must watch inspiring story on two LEGENDS OF INDIAN SPACE SCIENCE#RocketBoys is a glowing tribute to India's scientific luminaries, as well as their struggle and hard work. I request the parents to please make sure your children to watch this web series pic.twitter.com/hhZuCrkNbX — Ravinder Takhar (@RavinderTakha10) February 4, 2022

A Twitter user felt that it would provide 'incredible Scientific and Entrepreneurial Spirit Push for Young India.'

Great story, pitch, and act.



Congratulations Rocket Boys Team! @jimSarbh , @nikkhiladvani



- It will give an Incredible Scientific and Entrepreneurial Spirit Push for Young India.



- Perfect time for release when young minds are fighting across all odds to create ventures. — Jay Prakash (@jaysprakash) February 4, 2022

The inside details of the politics causing the delay of the first nuclear programme, the drama and engaging narrative, storytelling found a mention among the netizens. One even wrote that it needed to be dubbed in numerous languages.

#RocketBoys is a good watch for everyone who has no idea of these incredible people. If one goes past the politics, it offers much more drama & engaging narrative Good acting and overall an above avg experience.@SonyLIV most underrated and quality Indian content providers 💯 pic.twitter.com/6yZtngg838 — Amaldev (@Amal_Dev007) February 4, 2022

Every Indian should watch the series #RocketBoys in @SonyLIV and see the how politics began post Independence. And what happened to our 1st nuclear energy program and how it was delayed. Politics of opposition if not in the right path can push back any country for years. — PINNKY🚩🇮🇳 (@Gpinnks) February 4, 2022

#RocketBoys deserves to be dubbed in as many languages as possible as everyone must know about the two iconic personalities. Credits to @SonyLIV for bringing this to us. — SpreadFLIX (@spreadflix) February 4, 2022

Many gave a shoutout to the streamer Sony Liv, for coming up with another show, after Scam 1992, Shark Tank India and Tabbar and for bringing the 'untold stories of India.'

What splendid production, #RocketBoys thank you @SonyLIV for bringing untold stories of India to the world. On a side not great typefaces used all over. — Pulkit Soni (@eq_pulkit) February 4, 2022

Sony Liv is on fire 🔥



- Scam 1992

- Shark Tank India



& now with Rocket Boys. — Shryasbhurat.eth (@shryasbhurat) February 4, 2022

Just watched the 1st episode of #RocketBoys and it's a @SonyLIV appreciation tweet.

At times when @NetflixIndia is struggling at Indian content you are cracking it perfectly.

Scam 1992 & now rocket boys 🚀 — Kaushal Shah (@Kaushal__Shah) February 3, 2022

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak were praised for their performance with words like 'illuminating', 'brilliant performances' and more for them.

Dear @jimSarbh Wow ! You brought India’s one true rockstar to life. Wata performance Jim. Well done @roykapurfilms for this journey into our glorious hero’s. #RocketBoys pic.twitter.com/97LioVN46X — Ashish Kaul (@aashishkaul) February 4, 2022

Regina Cassandra, who plays Dr Sarabhai's love interest, was also praised.

@ReginaCassandra in #RocketBoys is a dazzling discovery... like where were you hidden... you shine the brightest among the all boys club & when you say Bharatnatyam - my Dil goes Ummm...#RocketBoysOnSonyLIV is Simply Awesome @jimSarbh @IshwakSingh @sabazadofficial @debu_dibyendu pic.twitter.com/jPUcMjZdLc — 🦉AHUM ANSARI🦉 (@charmer_nku) February 4, 2022

The only drawback mentioned among the initial reactions was the 'lack of research.'

Really finding it weird to rate Rocket Boys. I do love how they've humanised our heroes of the past but as a Science student for life the lack of actual research shown still irks me a little bit. I know, I know that's not the point of the show but still.... — hmmmmm (@gupshup__) February 4, 2022

Rocket Boys releases

The plot of Rocket Boys revolves around Dr Sarabhai showcasing his passion to launch a rocket at a university where Dr Bhabha is a professor. The duo establishes a bond, which gets affected when the latter shuts down his cosmic ray unit. It then witnesses Dr Sarabhai's proposal for a space programme to former Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, being rejected as India faces attacks from China.

The plot traces the on-off equation between the two amid the intention to develop the atom bomb.

The series also stars Saba Azad and Rajit Kapur. Rocket Boys has been written and directed by Abhay Pannu.

