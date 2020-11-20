Rohit Saraf Recalls Auditioning For '50-60 Ads In A Month' And Getting Selected For None

There was a time when actor Rohit Saraf, who recently garnered the limelight with his role in Anurag Basu's Ludo, had no projects in his kitty and was struggling to bag an ad gig. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit recalled his struggling days and revealed going through a bad phase for two years, from 2014-2015. The Hichki actor shared how he gained 14 kilos of weight after auditioning for 50-60 ads a month and not getting selected for even one among them.

Rohit Saraf revealed how lack of work impacted him both physically and mentally

In his recent interview with the online portal, post making headlines with his impressive performance in Ludo, Rohit Saraf shared his experience during the initial years in showbiz. Recalling his bad phase of two years, Rohit revealed he had no work whatsoever when he had set foot in the industry. He also spilt the beans about being unable to even bag ads. Elaborating more about the same, The Sky is Pink actor shared he would audition for around 50-60 ads in a month and get selected for none.

Talking about how it affected him both mentally as well as physically, Rohit expressed he put on 14 kgs during those two years. However, he added saying it is important for one to have such phases he thinks one wouldn't know what lows feel like if it's always an upward ride.

Furthermore, he also revealed being cast in a John Abraham production film during those days, which later got shelved despite shooting and even dubbing. Later, talking about an artist's plight, Rohit said it is scary for an artist to not know 'where the light is at the end of the tunnel'. However, he concluded boasting about having incredible people by his side who believed in him when he didn't.

Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf's Ludo has been majorly garnering a positive response from the audience as well as film critics. Alongside Rohit, Ludo cast is headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Majority of Ludo reviews has given Rohit's performance in the Netflix film a thumbs up.

