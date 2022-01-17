Rohit Shetty Shares Teaser Of His OTT Debut 'Mission Frontline', Reveals Releasing Date

After delivering the blockbuster cop drama Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is now gearing up for his OTT debut with the show Mission Frontline. The Discovery Plus show will see the ace director spend an entire day with J&K Police’s Special Operations Group, promising a raw and real insight into the lives of armed forces stationed at the borders.

Rohit will be stepping into the shoes of a Special Operations Group soldier and getting a first-hand experience of how the unit resides and undergoes intense training amid the difficult and dangerous terrains. Ahead of its release, Shetty shared a teaser from the episode as he undergoes myriad hardships to understand what it takes to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation. Directed by Kunal Kochhar, the show will be available to stream on Discovery Plus from January 20.

Rohit Shetty shares teaser of his upcoming OTT show Mission Frontline

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 17, the Chennai Express director dropped the 30-second clip showcasing fleeting glimpses from the action-packed episode, as he lauded the bravery of the soldiers in the backdrop. In the caption, he wrote, "Proud and honoured to serve with the #SOG - ( Special Operations Group ) Commandos J&K Police, Kashmir.

Watch the real and raw experience, 20th January onwards on #MissionFrontline only on @discoveryplusin." Take a look.

Fans flocked to the comments section and lauded the director for his stint. One user wrote, "Sir you're awesome sir", while many dropped fire emoticons.

Rohit isn't the first celebrity to have stepped into the shoes of Indian soldiers. Even Sara Ali Khan and Rana Daggubatti have previously appeared in the series. While Sara was stationed with India’s first female commando unit, Veerangana Force in Assam, Rana stayed with the country’s Border Security Force in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

More on Rohit Shetty's work front

After collaborating with Ranveer Singh in Simmba, Rohit Shetty is set to reunite with the actor in Cirkus. The film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and will release on July 15, 2022. In another collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, Singham 3 is also in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ITSROHITSHETTY)