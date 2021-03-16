Ronald DeFeo, Whose Atrocious Crime Was Detailed In 'The Amityville Horror', Dies At 69

Ronald DeFeo, whose heinous crime spawned a series of books and movies, died on Friday, March 12 at a hospital in Albany, as reported by The New York Times. For the unversed, Ronald DeFeo was pleaded guilty for murdering his parents and four siblings at the family’s home in Amityville, NY, back in the year 1974. His atrocious killing spree not only shook his entire locality but also resulted in the development of a series of novels and film including the hit 1979 movie, The Amityville Horror.

About Ronald DeFeo's death

As detailed by the portal, Ronald DeFeo passed away at age 69, and the news of the death was confirmed by The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on Monday, March 15. However, the department did not reveal the cause of his death in the statement. It would reportedly be determined by the Albany County coroner.

At the time of his demise, Ronald DeFeo was serving 25 years of life in prison and was detained at the Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg in 1975. According to the report, he was shifted to the Albany Medical centre for medical care, last month. Born on September 26, 1951, he belonged to a well-to-do family that was friendly and religious. However, a drastic twist of fate demolished the entire family.

About Ronald DeFeo’s conviction

Ronald confessed to fatally shooting his father, Ronald DeFeo Sr, mother Louise, sisters Allison and Dawn and brothers Mark and John Matthew. He used a rifle to commit the crime and was later booked in 1975 for six counts of second-degree murder. As per the investigation reports surfaced online, the entire family were found dead in their beds. The reason for the murders was confirmed to be gunshot wounds. It was on November 13, 1974, when Ronald went on the murder spree, he was the oldest of all the siblings and was 23-years old at the time.

The murder spree left everyone in a state of shock and has since been the setting for documentaries, novels and more. In 1977, Jan Anson penned The Amityville Horror which was also adapted as a movie in 1979. Ever since then, multiple remakes, sequels and prequels have been inspired by the tale. The stories also include detailed accounts of the family of five who chose to live in the house a year later after the crime. Reportedly, in their 28-days stay, the family claimed the house to be haunted by reporting multiple supernatural activities.

