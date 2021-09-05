Ronit Roy Condoles Sidharth Shukla's Death: "He Was So Young, Had So Much Promise"; WATCH

Much-loved television star and reality TV personality, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actorsuffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2. Ronit Roy opened up about the sudden death of the actor in an exclusive interview with Republic World and called the late actor a man with ‘so much promise'.

Ronit Roy opens up about Sidharth Shukla

In the exclusive interview with Republic World, the Adalat actor referred to Sidharth Shukla’s death as a ‘shock’ and a ‘numbing feeling’. Although the actor mentioned he did not know Shukla closely, he spoke highly about the late actor’s achievements and accolades. He said,

“Sidharth Shukla was one of those boys who worked really hard. He gained immense popularity especially after Big Boss. The way in which people looked at him changed. He garnered a lot of love from his fans and was just on the brink of a lot of good things.”

Ronit Roy also mentioned that it's never a good feeling when someone with as much potential as Sidharth Shukla passes away. Roy also stated that the fact that he died at such a young age played a part in the amount of shock the news caused. He said,

“He was so young. That’s not to say that when one is older and they pass away it does not shake you up. But he was someone who held so much promise. I’m sure it was as shocking to his family and his fandom as it was to us. It’s never nice to lose someone with so much promise and with so many things to look forward to.”

The Hostages actor also spoke about the situation as a whole and mentioned that the last year and a half has seen a lot of deaths, especially of young and talented individuals from the industry. He called it ‘terrible’ and said,

“It’s just terrible what has been happening. We have lost a lot of young talent over the last year and a half and it’s not a very good feeling.”

Apart from speaking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor also shed light on his upcoming show, Candy. The suspense thriller will also star Richa Chadha opposite Roy. The actor spoke about what gravitated him towards the show and the aspects of the script and characters that he loved. He said-

“I saw great potential in the script, and hence saw great potential in my character.”

Ronit Roy also shared some fun behind the scene moments that will remain with him forever. The actor mentioned that every single day of the shoot of Candy was a memorable experience for him. The upcoming series will be directed by Ashish R Shukla.

