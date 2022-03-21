Ronit Roy Confirmed To Host Riveting Crime Series 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan'

Actor Ronit Roy recently garnered praise for his role in the thriller series Candy, where he played the role of the mentor of the student who was mysteriously killed. Moreover, the actor found fame after his pensive role in Adaalat for over six seasons. With such an impressive resume under the crime genre under his name, the actor is all set to take on another venture that will shed light on some of the most heinous crimes of the country.

Colors channel is set to bring a new crime drama series titled India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan, where they will present some of the most riveting crime stories of all time. Actor Ronit Roy is set to host and bring his unique charm to the narration of the 65 soul-stirring episodes.

Ronit Roy to host India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan

As per a report from ANI, the 56-year-old actor will narrate the new crime drama series titled India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan. Talking about his excitement to be a part of the venture, Roy dished on the project by saying, ''I feel honoured to have a chance at hosting a show with such a powerful concept. 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' sheds light on soul-stirring crime stories based on real-life incidents,''

He continued, ''This venture aims to reflect the hard-hitting realities of our society on the back of its mesmerizing episodes. Narrating these stories gives me a wonderful opportunity to create a deeper connection with them." The series is set to touch upon some of the heinous crimes witnessed in the country like honour killings, crimes of passion, sexual harassment, cybercrime and more.

On the personal front, the actor took to his Instagram to flaunt his new purchase as he wrote, ''Today I achieved another one of my dreams! I bought myself a Banyan tree and inherited a Shivji Ka Mandir below it …….and of course a house to go with it 😜 Need your good wishes as always''.

