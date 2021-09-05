Ronit Roy is gearing up for the release of his thriller web series titled Candy opposite Richa Chadha. Known for playing brooding and charismatic, the actor will step into the shoes of another serious character to solve a mystery. Set in the fictional city of Rudrakund surrounded by forests and hills, the actor had a memorable experience while shooting the series with the cast and crew. Read on to know about Ronit Roy's 'Experience of the lifetime'.

Ronit Roy- 'Had Maggi first time while shooting'

During an exclusive chat with Republic World, Ronit Roy talked about some of the memorable moments while shooting the series. The actor was stationed at a remote village to shoot his forthcoming series Candy with the team and cast. The 55-year-old actor stated that he had never visited such a location before as the team enjoyed the scenic nature and local food. In a shocking revelation, he also revealed that he had never seated Maggi before, however, it quickly became a ritual to have Maggi during the shoot. He stated,

'''I have never eaten Maggi in my life. I am not a Maggi person. On the shoot, it became like an unsaid rule that whenever you are shooting at a Dhaba, you have to have Maggi. because every Dhaba has a different Maggi. So it was quite amazing.''

He also talked about the scenic location of the village saying, ''I have been abroad before during snowfall but never like this. It was snowing nicely one day and we went for a walk because the shoot came to halt. Being in the forest and walking down the hill and suddenly finding a small village in the opening and stream flowing down from the top of the mountain and drinking the sweet, cold water. All the amazing experiences.''

Ronit Roy also reminisced eating fresh farm produces offered by the villagers and enjoying the local food. He recalled encountering people and their warm hospitality. Calling it the 'Experience of the lifetime', Ronit Roy appeared happy while recalling his shooting days with the Candy team.

More on Candy

Helmed by Ashish R Shukla and produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the web series features Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha in lead roles. It is scheduled for an OTT release on September 8.

IMAGE- RONIT ROY'S INSTAGRAM