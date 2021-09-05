Actor Ronit Roy will soon be seen in the mystery thriller series Candy. In a an exclusive interview with Republic World, the actor opened up about what made him come on board his upcoming series. Ronit revealed that all the characters of the series were well written and he saw great potential in the script. The actor also said that he himself sat down with the team and added more edge and emotion to his character.

Ronit Roy talks about his upcoming show

In a an exclusive interview with Republic World, Ronit Roy was asked what made him come on board his show Candy, to which the actor replied, "When I first read the script, I felt that all the characters were really well written and had the edge, except mine. So I read the script again and approached the writers and told them that the other characters were so beautifully written, what's going with mine?. " The actor explained, "I thought the story was very well written and very well navigated. I saw great potential in the story so I also had great potential in my character. So I sat down with the team and keeping what was already written as the base we created a more emotionally deeper character. We made it more aligned with other characters so that he would blend seamlessly without standing out much."

Roy further explained, "The bottom line was that the story had great potential and the cast and crew was exceptional. When good people come together, good things happen." The actor also shared about the BTS from the show and said that every day was new for him. Ronit said that was he was really excited to shoot in the hills as it was his first as an adult in the mountains.

Candy will premiere on streaming platform Voot on September 8. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the show also features Richa Chadha in the lead role opposite Roy. The official synopsis of Candy reads:

Set in the cold winter of Himalayas, Candy revolves around a horrific murder mystery of a high-school student which forces an agonized teacher and a crooked cop to bury their differences and hunt down the killer. But what comes next will make your jaw drop. Watch this edge-of-the-seat thriller, with oodles of character drama and sinister mysterious twists exclusively on Voot SelecT.

Image- Ronit Roy's Instagram