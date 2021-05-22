Room No 54 Review: Netizens Calls It 'feel Good Series That Makes You Revisit Hostel Days'

Room No 54 is a new Zee 5 web series that recently released on the OTT platform. The Telugu series has been directed by Siddharth Gowtham and stars Moin, Krishna Prasad, Pawan Ramesh, Krishna Teja, and Navya in lead roles. There are a total of 10 episodes in the series, with each of Room No 54's episodes being 15-20 minutes long. It was premiered yesterday, on May 21, 2021, and here's how audiences reacted to it.

Room No 54 review

The new Telugu web series revolves around four boys, who live in Room No 54 of a hostel. The story focuses on their lives and gives a nostalgic feel to the audience about their college life and hostel days and deals with subjects that almost everyone has faced during their younger days like cancelled Goa plans, late-night study sessions before the exams, tiffs with friends among other things. The performances of the debutant actors also add to the series as they play their parts with ease and are relatable as young hostel boys.

Ever since its premiere yesterday on Zee 5, netizens took to Twitter to express their opinion about the Telugu series and whether one should invest time in it or not. While some people called it out and out hilarious and nostalgic, others stated that the jokes are old and the narration is irregular. A few Twitter users also mentioned that these kinds of shows have been made before, that focus on hostel life, therefore there isn't anything new about this series. The majority of the people, however, mentioned that the mini-series is 'a one-time watch' to relive old hostel days.

'Room No.54' is a simple series without any high dramatic moments and has cliched sequences. Some jokes are good, but it is largely formulaic. https://t.co/psuBLXlPyQ#RoomNo54 — Telugucinema.com (@telugucinemacom) May 21, 2021

Room 54, a feel good Room to stay for a longtime.Re-Visit compulsory...#RoomNo54 @TharunBhasckerD presentation ante minimum untadi stuff🤘#Siddharth_Gautam long way to go bayya... — Mohankrishna Landa (మోహన్ కృష్ణ) (@landamohankris1) May 21, 2021

Room No 54's release

The new web series, which premiered on May 21, 2021, can be watched online on the OTT platform Zee 5 with a premium subscription. There are 10 episodes in total including The Night Before The Exam, A Father's Visit, Power Cut, Planning a Trip, Birthday, Shortcuts, Holi, Saturday Night, and Results. The series is available in Telugu audio along with English subtitles. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Witness the life of four engineering students, who stay together in Room No 54, as they overcome various challenges and unearth the realities of life."

