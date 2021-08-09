Roundup Of August's Upcoming OTT Content: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bhuj, Shershaah & More

The month of August has brought in splendid shows, films and series for all age audiences slated to release in the digital space this week. The hot, brewing content ranges from action, romance to science fiction including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Modern love among others. Take a note of the latest fleshed out OTT content.

A list of what to watch in August

What If…? (web series on Disney+ Hotstar, August 11)

The Jeffrey Wright starrer follows the creation of the multiverse at the end of Loki’s first season finale. Helmed by Bryan Andrews, the series explores the various timelines of the multiverse in which the pertinent moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films occur in a different manner.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (film on Disney+ Hotstar, August 13)

The Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi starrer is based 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. The movie, helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya will showcase the pivotal moment of restructuring the Airbase, led by 300 local women from Gujarat and IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, that ultimately helped India win the war.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine (web series on Netflix, August 12)

The much-awaited Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz starrer will deal with the parents cum detectives who balance their work-life as well as manage their kids. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the whole season will be built around things happening in the 99th precinct.

Goofy “Stay at Home” Shorts (film on Disney+ Hotstar, August 11)

Directed by Eric Goldberg, Series of four Walt Disney Animation Studios’ shorts will throw light on how to wear a mask, how to cook, how to binge-watch, and long play among other things.

Shershaah (film on Amazon Prime, August 12)

This biographical war action film starring Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani is based on real events pertaining to the 1999 Kargil war. It follows the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who was martyred fighting for the motherland. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME (web series on Amazon Prime, August 13)

Helmed by Hideaki Anno, it is the fourth and final chapter of the Japanese animated science fiction film series of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise.

Modern Love – Season 2 (series Amazon Prime, August 13)

The John Carney directorial has a powerful star cast of Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Kit Harington and Anna Paquin. Inspired by the famous New York Times column of the same name, the eight-part anthology series' first season explored love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love. Season two is set to highlight eight new and unconnected stories.

(IMAGE- UPDATESB99-TWITTER/AJAY DEVGN INSTA/ @WHATIFOFFICIAL- TWITTER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.