Roy Wood Jr Talks About His Enslaved Ancestors On The Episode Of 'Finding Your Own Roots'

Roy Wood Jr is popularly known as the correspondent for the show The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He recently appeared on Finding Your Roots Season 7 hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and spoke about how his ancestors were enslaved. Here's what the comedian had to say about his ancestors.

Roy Wood Jr talks about his enslaved ancestors

Finding Your Roots is currently in its seventh season with 10 new episodes. The upcoming episode will be titled Laughing on the Inside. In the episode, Roy Wood Jr revealed that he learnt about his enslaved ancestors and their struggle which have influenced his family drastically. He is always intentionally trying to make sure his son lives a better life. He mentioned that back in the day his ancestors never asked their children what they want to do in their lives because they already knew that their children were going to grow up to be slaves.

This wouldn't happen unless there's a civil war that no one would have expected in 1850. He shared that the liberation of his people was inevitable. They lost almost 7,50,000 people to end slavery in the United States. Roy added that the biggest advantage of raising his son today is that he can give his son the hope of a better life. There was no hope during the days of his ancestors and they had to struggle a lot.

About Finding Your Own Roots

Finding Your Own Roots is documentary television series that first aired in 2012. The show presents a book of life to the celebrities that appear on the show. The book of life features data of their ancestral history and they learn many secrets of their lineage. The show has invited several celebrities like Clint Black, Rosanne Cash, Glenn Close, Andy Cohen, Lewis Black, Gretchen Carlson, Jim Gaffigan, Kasi Lemmons, Christopher Meloni, Tony Shalhoub, John Lithgow, Jane Lynch, Audra McDonald, Nina Totenberg, John Waters, Pharrell Williams and many more over the years.

Roy Wood Jr on the work front

Wood started as a news reporter for Tallahassee, Florida radio station. He began his stand-up comedy career in 1998 and did several shows over the years. He then featured in his own show The Roy Wood Jr Show which garnered him immense popularity. In 2015, he joined The Daily Show as a correspondent. Roy Wood Jr's latest work includes Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You TV special and Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure TV special.

