'Royal Matchmaker' Filming Location: Check Out Shooting Location Of This Romantic Movie

Royal Matchmaker is the third part of Hallmark’s spring movie series. The romantic drama film premiered on March 24, 2018. It stars Joy Lenz as Kate Gleason and Will Kemp as Prince Sebastian in the lead roles. Royal Matchmaker also features Simon Dutton as King Edward, Joseph Thompson as Victor, Brittany Bristow as Britney, Eva Trill as Petra, Poppy Roe as Loraine, and Woody Hamilton Hurst as Rudy in supporting characters.

The romantic flick garnered applause for the performance of the leading stars and their chemistry. Moreover, viewers also loved and wondered about the filming location of Royal Matchmaker. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the Royal Matchmaker filming location. Read on:

Details about Royal Matchmaker filming location

Filming location of Royal Matchmaker

The shooting of Royal Matchmaker took place in different locations of Romania like Bucharest and Sinaia. In an old interview with Hallmark, leading actor Joy Lenz opened up about the filming location of Royal Matchmaker. She also called the place a fairy tale village.

Some parts of the shooting of Royal Matchmaker took place in a ski town, Sinaia. It is a mountain resort in Prahova County. The place got its name from Sinaia Monastery of 1695. Moreover, this Royal Matchmaker filming location is a tourist spot in Romania.

Photos of Royal Matchmaker filming location

The actor shared various photos and videos from the filming location of Royal Matchmaker. She took to Instagram and posted content from the shooting of Royal Matchmaker in Romania. Here are some of the photos that you must check out right away.

The plot of Royal Matchmaker

A matchmaker from New York City searches for the perfect match for a king’s son. The family requires a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. However, as time proceeds, the matchmaker emerges to be successful in finding the one for the king’s son, Prince Sebastian. As she witnesses the tender side of him, Kate Gleason finds herself falling in love with him. Check out the trailer of the Hallmark film.

