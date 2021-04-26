Rubina Dilaik Tries To Learn Internet's Famous Stair Shuffle Dance 'but Fails Miserably'

Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik has been making waves on the internet with her new and trendy reels. From videos showing off her fashion choices to reels showcasing her real-life personality, Rubina entertains her fans on social media with her short reels. Check out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram reel of her trying out a new internet trend.

Rubina on learning new things

The stair shuffle challenge had taken the video-sharing platform by a storm with many people hopping on the trend to try out the challenge themselves. Hopping on the bandwagon is the 33-year-old actress who took to her Instagram to share the video of her trying out the trend for herself. In the video, Rubina can be seen prepping herself before attempting the challenge.

The actress made it halfway to the stairs when she lost the rhythm but made a quick recovery by dancing her way down the steps. She wrote in the caption that she was trying out and learning new things. With the video as evidence, Rubina continued writing that she failed 'miserably' at the attempt.

Netizens' reaction to Rubina Dilaik's Instagram reel

Many netizens could not help but adore the actress's failed attempt at the internet challenge. One fan marveled at her gracefully failing the internet challenge while another wrote that she did it in style and grace. Several fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis while many commented that they loved watching Rubina's videos on Instagram.

Pic Credit: Rubina Dilaik IG

Rubina Dilaik's photos and videos on Instagram

The young actress has accumulated quite a huge fan following with her regular updates of videos and photos on the social media platform. Recently, she shared a picture of her parents wishing her father on his 60th birthday while in another post she shared her close-up pictures over the weekend. Continuing the saga of learning new things, Rubina shared a video of her attempting the mood walk on the shooting set with the crew. She wrote in the caption that she often laughs at herself for doing goofy things.

Promo Pic Credit: Rubina Dilaik IG

