Ruchi Malviya Reveals She Watched Dhinchak Pooja Videos For Her Role In 'Mukesh Jasoos'

Actor Ruchi Malviya who plays the role of Sulekha a wannabe social media influencer in her recently released Disney+Hotstar web series Mukesh Jasoos recently sat for an exclusive interview with Republic World in which she shared about the prep work she did before she started shooting for the series.

Ruchi Malviya reveals the secret behind Mukesh Jasoos role

In the interview, Ruchi revealed that she is the complete opposite of her role as Sulekha when it comes to real life. The actor shared that she does not have any hands-on experience when it comes to being a social media influencer as she has never ever used the live feature on Instagram and does not really know how to use it even now in contrast to her character who doesn't shy away from going live and talking to her followers on social media. Talking about how she differs from her character, Ruchi shared, "I am completely different from Sulekha in real life. I don’t dress like her, I don’t talk like her and I am not even socially out there like her. Her character is constantly on the phone and I am absolutely on the phone unless someone tells me to post something."

The actor shared that it took her a while to prep for her role in Mukesh Jasoos and she watched a ton of influencer interviews as she wanted to learn and imbibe everything about them from their body language, how they talk when they are at home and how their talking style changes when they are in front of the camera and how they interact with their fans. On being asked about which social media influencer's videos and interviews that she watched the most for her prep work, Ruchi replied, "I watched a lot of Dhinchak Pooja's videos as my character was very close to her personality. And after all this thorough research by the end of the shoot, I actually started speaking like my character off-camera as well."

She further added that she got so into the role that at some point she started speaking the "influencer" language that half of the time her friends and her neighbours were not even able to understand what she was talking about. The actor concluded by saying that even though it was a little difficult for her to prep for the role she loved the entire experience as she got to play someone that she is not and that is ultimately what every actor wants from their career.

More about Mukesh Jasoos

Mukesh Jasoos is the story about a lawyer Mukesh played by Rahul Bagga. Ruchi Malviya plays the role of Sulekha, Mukesh's wife who is interested in everything other than what is going on in her husband's life. The official synopsis of Mukesh Jasoos on IMDb reads, "A quintessential loser and detective with questionable skills and laughable methods navigates through petty crimes. However, something sinister is brewing." The series also features Paritosh Tripathi, Poonam Dhillon, Anamika Shukla, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Tiwari Yadeep in prominent roles.

