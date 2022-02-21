'Rudra': Ajay Devgn Shares Action-packed BTS Clip From Sets Ahead Of Release; Watch

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set for the release of his upcoming OTT series Rudra, which will release on March 4, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar as he shared an action-packed behind the scenes clip from the sets. The actor headed to his social media account on Monday to give his fans and followers a glimpse into what went on on the sets of the series ahead of its release. The trailer of Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness was recently released and fans have been waiting for the show to stream online.
In the short clip that the Singham star shared, he can be seen breaking a door with his hands, running on set and much more. He was also seen having several discussions with the cast and crew on set and was also seen behind the camera viewing his shot. The actor has been sharing several glimpses from his upcoming OTT series and fans can't wait to see him in yet another cop's avatar.
BTS from the sets of Rudra!— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 21, 2022
BTS = Bahut Todu Scenes#HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @DisneyPlusHS #RudraOnHotstar@Esha_Deol @RaashiiKhanna_ @atul_kulkarni @AswiniKalsekar @ApplauseSocial @BBCStudiosIndia @mapuskar_rajesh pic.twitter.com/NbDzjap6kn
The trailer of the much-awaited OTT series recently dropped online and saw Devgn in a super cop avatar. He will be seen stepping into the shoes of ACP Rudra Veer Singh in the six-episode series and will hunt down criminals. He will be sharing the screen with Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Tarun Gahlot, Atuk Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in the upcoming show. The psychological drama series will be an adaptation of the British series, Luther starring Idris Elba in the lead role.
The actor currently has several films in the pipeline including Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will hit the big screens on February 25, 2022. He will be seen taking on the role of Rahim Lala in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial alongside Alia Bhatt. He will soon be seen in Drishyam 2 as well and will be joined by Tabu, with whom he will also share the screen in Bholaa, which is the Hindi remake of Kaithi.
