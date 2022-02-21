'Rudra': Raashii Khanna Opens Up On Her Experience; 'Felt Like A Newcomer With Ajay Devgn'

Raashii Khanna is all set to make her OTT debut with Rudra, also starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is the official remake of the British psychological drama Luther, which starred Idris Elba in the lead role. Ajay Devgn will play the role of a cop in the web series which is touted to be much darker than any of his films so far. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Raashii Khanna opened about her experience on the sets of Rudra, stating that she felt like a newcomer.

Raashii Khanna on her experience on the sets of Rudra

Talking about Rudra, the Bengal Tiger actor said that she felt like a newcomer on the sets as she met Ajay Devgn for the first time. Raashii recalled that when her director, Rajesh Mapuskar. told her the script, he said that she does not need any ice breaker. As per Khanna, Rupesh asked her to come on the set and it was just Ajay sir.

Opening up how nervous she was, she said that she had set that Ajay sir is magnanimous, 'the way he walks and the way he talks. His personality is amazing. Lauding Ajay Devgn, she added that he is a star and that made her feel like a newcomer on the set. Khanna further added that she is still nervous about the reaction of the audience to her character.

Ajay Devgn drops trailer of the web series

Recently, Ajay shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Surrounded by darkness, I'm ready to bring justice to light! #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraOnHotstar #RudraTrailer@imeshadeol @raashiikhanna @atulkulkarni_official @ashwinikalsekar @ApplauseSocial @BBCStudiosIndia @mapuskar.” The series is slated to release on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar."

After the trailer launch of the show, fans have been waiting for the show to stream online. Ajay Devgn recently shared a short BTS clip in which he can be seen breaking a door with his hands, running on set and much more. In the video, the Singham actor is having several discussions with the cast and crew on set and was also seen behind the camera viewing his shot. Fans can't wait to see him in yet another cop's avatar.

Image: Instagram/@raashiikhanna