'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness': Raashii Khanna Wraps Up Filming For Ajay Devgn-starrer

Raashii Khanna has wrapped up her schedule for Ajay Devgn's upcoming web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which marks his OTT debut. Khanna and the project's cast and crew celebrated the event, glimpses from which showcase her having frolicking times as she cuts a cake. Taking to her Instagram handle. she penned a long note reflecting on her 'wonderful' journey, wherein she took on "one of the most challenging roles" of her career.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which comes as the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther, also stars Esha Deol in a pivotal role. The series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 17, the Madras Cafe actor uploaded myriad glimpses from the wrap-up celebrations, wherein she can be seen decked up in a floral dress. One of the pictures showcases her striking a pose with the team, while another captures her hugging the director Rajesh Mapuskar. For the caption, she wrote," And it’s a wrap on #rudratheedgeofdarkness 🥂It’s been one of the most challenging roles I ever had to play..! I can just hope to have done justice to it.. Here’s thanking my director @mapuskar for always being a pillar of support, @ajaydevgn sir for being a fabulous co-star and the entire cast and crew for the wonderful journey..! Can’t wait for you all to witness this world. Coming soon[sic]." Take a look.

As per Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn recently kick-started a month-long shoot for the project in Mumbai. It is slated to continue till early December. He announced the project earlier this year with the show's motion poster and wrote, "Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. This one’s going to be ‘killer’ @disneyplushotstarvip[sic]."

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna is gearing up for the release of Telugu action comedy Pakka Commercial, wherein she will be seen alongside South superstar Gopichand. The film will reunite the leading duo for the third time. Khanna also has director duo Raj & DK's drama thriller show, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles.

