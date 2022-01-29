'Rudra' Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn's Debut Series Traces 'line Between Light And Dark'; WATCH

As the Over-The-Top platforms added more shows and subscribers, the mainstream Bollywood stars too have been taking to the online streamers. After Saif Ali Khan and others like Shahid Kapoor gearing up for their debut series, the latest celebrity to star in a series is Ajay Devgn.

The announcement of the series, titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and the first look posters had made headlines. The makers have finally launched the trailer. The series traces the journey of a police officer in the 'line between light and darkness.'

Ajay Devgn's Rudra trailer out

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is an investigative thriller involving murders. Ajay plays the role of a police officer, who returns to work to probe a 'triple murder.'

The game has begun as the 'baap' aka Rudra has returned, says one of the characters, and that is proof of the reputation that he had achieved. The officerdoes not mind being 'cruel' as tries to get to the murderers with the use of photographs and other clues.

There also seem to be multiple baddies involved, one who could be seen in a distinct look, torturing a woman with a blade, and some more who were fighting with guns. There are explosions and police arriving with a big team to nab the culprits showed that they were up against dangerous people.

Apart from his mission to find the perpetrator, he is also battling marital discord, which he termed as a 'jumla.' He feels his wife, played by Esha Deol, is cheating on him, while sparks also seem to fly for him with another character, played by Raashi Khanna.

Ajay's character could be heard about talking about 'light' and 'darkness'' and as per his Instagram caption, his character was in the zone between both.

"The darker the world gets, the more at home he feels. Get set to ride to the edge of darkness with #HotstarSpecials #Rudra," the official tagline of the show reads. The makers have not shared the release of the series yet.

Rudra series cast

The series also boasts of an impressive cast with some veteran actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashwivi Kalsekar, Atul Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji, among others, being involved in the action. Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashwini Kalsekar, play members of the police force, while one could see Milind Gunaji, emerging out of a jail.