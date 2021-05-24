'Rudrakaal' Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami On 'lockdown Lifestyle', OTT Platforms And More

Rudrakaal actor Bhanu Uday Goswami opened up about his 'lockdown lifestyle' and how he has been mentally and physically staying healthy along with his family. Giving a glimpse into his discipline lifestyle, the actor revealed the secret behind his healthy body and gave meaningful insights into the advantages of this form of exercise. Seen in Rudrakaal on Disney+ Hotstar, Bhanu also expressed his thoughts on OTT platforms during these trying times.

Bhanu Uday Goswami's fitness regime during lockdown

Talking about his strict fitness routine in lockdown, the 40-year-old actor claimed that Yoga and meditation have been a huge part of his life for over a decade. Talking about how Yoga has been helping him to stay in good spirits, the actor revealed that it also helped him to stay in good spirits and grow him as a human being. Talking about the advantages of Yoga, Bhanu stated that it boosts you physically and mentally and keeps you in the best state. He further revealed that besides reading, Yoga and mediation have helped him to stay in a positive mindset.

What lifestyle rule did Bhanu Uday Goswami follow during the lockdown?

The actor revealed the strict lifestyle he follows along with his wife and kids even though they are not working. The family follows a disciplined regime of going to bed early and not staying up late at night. He also shared that his daily routine also consists of a Yoga session with his wife. Besides having cravings, the family tries to eat healthy meals every day as the couple has two kids who keep their house 'jovial and lively'.

'OTT has been a lifesaver'

Bhanu Uday Goswami's shows such as Ludo, Unfreedom, and recent Rudrakaal on Disney+ Hotstar have contributed to his fame on OTT platforms. Talking about how OTT platforms have played an important role in several artists' careers, Bhanu admitted that OTT platforms provided a huge audience for his two movies, Rudrakaal and Crash Course. The Rudrakaal cast included actors such as Dipannita Sharma and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The actor admitted that OTT has been a 'huge boon' for actors like himself.

