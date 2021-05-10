'Rugrats' Trailer Releases, Fans Call The Revival 'exciting', But CGI 'terrifying'

Rugrats is an American animated comedy television show, that focuses on a group of toddlers and their misadventures. The latest season of the animated show would start streaming later this month on May 27 and would be the first CGI production in the franchise. The series is one of the flagship animated originals for Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s new streaming service. Here is everything you need to know about the newly released Rugrats' trailer and how netizens reacted to it.

Netizens react to Rugrats' trailer

The Rugrats CGI reboot trailer was released recently and fans have high expectations from the 90s animated kids' show. The trailer shows the babies embarking on a new journey in a magical cave of fun stuff inside a video game featuring a huge dog monster. The trailer gives a glimpse of what can be expected from the upcoming season of the show and how the CGI has changed the animated series.

A lot of netizens are excited as a part of their childhood is being brought back with the series but others expressed disappointment over the CGI and stated that it should just have been cartoons like old times. One person commented on the trailer and said that the characters' voice seems off, while another stated that the classic Rugrats was better but he is willing to watch the new one just for old times' sake. Maximum comments were about the series' CGI and character voices, who netizens thought have gotten too old to voice the baby characters.

Rugrats' release

The new animated series is all set to hit screens on May 27, 2021, on the streaming platform Paramount +. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Rugrats creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain are executive-producing alongside Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier, producers on the original. The new revival will feature all the original voice cast members including EG Daily as Tommy, Nancy Catwright as Chucky, Kath Soucie as Phil & Lil, Cheryl Case as Angelica, and Cree Summer as Susie. Rugrats premiered in 1991 as part of Nickelodeon’s first batch of original series and ended up running for 13 years. It won multiple Emmys and Kids’ Choice Awards and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Image: Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.