Run BTS Post-credits Show Taehyung & Jin Enjoying Hot Tub; BTS ARMY Goes Gaga

On March 9, 2021, Run BTS Episode 132 was released. The episode was part two of a 77-minute debate concept which was the latest activity on BTS’ variety show, Run BTS!. The post-credits scene of the latest episode shows shirtless Taehyung enjoying a hot water tub with Jin. The few-seconds clip has made BTS' ARMY go gaga all over Twitter. In the Run BTS' latest episode, Taehyung was chosen as the moderator for the round. The selected moderator was to be splashed by a bucket of water while carrying on with their seven 11-minutes debate.

BTS' Army take over the internet after watching Run BTS' latest episode

As soon as the latest episode was released, BTS' ARMY took to their respective Twitter handles and shared the short clip featuring Taehyung and Jin, enjoying the hot tub. A fan captioned it as that he doesn’t think people understand that they saw "THE Kim Taehyung" going topless today. Another one created a meme that had two collage pictures of Kim Taehyung.

One picture showed him wearing an all-white outfit in the swimming pool, while another one was a shirtless screengrab from the latest episode. The picture read, “I give you Kim Taehyung- Cute as hell/ What the hell”. A netizen had shared a collage picture of Jeon Jungkook and he captioned it as, “Okay!!??!! Jeon Jungkook”. Another one shared a screengrab and complimented the muscles of the singers.

He must be feeling confident & good about himself as I'm sure it wouldn't have been shown otherwise. ðŸ˜Š — ðŸ’œá´®á´±Julie â·ðŸ’œðŸŠ (@Jiminsjamas) March 10, 2021

still processing it ðŸ¥² — Sumiâ· ðŸŠðŸŽ¹ (@taestrawberet) March 9, 2021

And I'm confused just now to prefer which taehyung??ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜« pic.twitter.com/IMc23qZpKo — â€§â‚ŠâœœËšâŸ­âŸ¬ ð‘¬ð’ ð‘´ð’‚ð’“ð’Šð’‚ð‘±ð’Šð’â· âŸ¬âŸ­ â€§â‚ŠâœœËš (@jdope23) March 9, 2021

no thoughts, just kim taehyung in water pic.twitter.com/U1mH7CFNhh — taehyung pics (@kthfeeds) March 10, 2021

In the 77-minute episode, every participant turns into a moderator for seven 11-minute debates. The moderators were to be sprayed by a water spray, but the chosen moderator was to be splashed by a whole bucket of water. Kim Taehyung entertained the viewers by making the show even more fun by not moderating and enjoying it.

Run BTS is a South Korean variety web series featuring the Korean boy band. The series broadcasts weekly episodes on V Live and Weverse. In Run BTS' episodes, the participants play games and further participate in a variety of activities completing their challenges and carrying out secret missions. The participants receive prizes or receive punishments.

Image Source: BTS Big Hit Instagram