'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' S6: Everything You Need To Know About The Contestants

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, the spin-off edition of the original RuPaul's Drag Race, is all set to come up with another season. On May 26, World of Wonder announced the cast of its upcoming sixth season of Drag Race All-Stars, and the season features multiple second-out queens, multiple All-Stars repeaters, and a lot of season-11 representation. Here's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6's cast -

A’keria C. Davenport (Season 11)

A'keria Chanel Davenport is an American drag queen best known for competing on the eleventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race and the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. As a professional entertainer, she has won several national titles in drag pageantry systems, including Miss Black Universe in 2017. Question is, is she back to win it all this time?

Eureka! (Season 9, 10)

The cast of RuPaul Drag race all-stars also includes Eureka O'Hara, a drag queen, and reality television personality. Eureka hosts We're Here on HBO alongside Shangela and Bob the Drag Queen. After an early exit from season nine due to a knee injury, Eureka! came back with a vengeance, making it to the top three of season ten.

Ginger Minj (Season 7, All-Stars 2)

Ginger Minj is an American drag queen, actor, singer, songwriter, and reality television personality. Since nearly snatching the crown on season seven, she has appeared on All-Stars 2 and starred in the Netflix film Dumplin’. Can Minj snatch a win this time?

Jan (Season 12)

Jan Sport is an American drag queen and singer based in New York City, who came to international attention on the twelfth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, ultimately placing 8th. New York’s singing queen brought voice and charm to season 12. Even though she was internationally recognized, she didn't snatch a win. Can she do it this time around?

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)

Jiggly Caliente brought heart and humour to season four in which she ultimately placed eight. Since then, everyone’s had eyes on Jiggly, thanks to her role on Broad City. She also had a recurring role as Veronica on the FX series Pose. Does Jiggly have it in the bag this time around?

Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All-Stars 1)

One of Drag Race’s comedy QUEENS, Pandora Boxx slayed the first-ever Snatch Game in season two with a performance that set the bar very high, ultimately placing her in fifth place. She also snatched viewers’ hearts as Miss Congeniality, however when she appeared on All-Stars 1 she, unfortunately, finished last. Can this funny lady finally finish first this time around?

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Season 11’s Ra’Jah O’Hara was never afraid to speak her mind and sometimes even got into trouble with fans for it. But this queen was also known to slay lip-sync and look fabulous doing it! After finishing in 9th place the last time, she's back with her eye on the prize. Can she take the win?

Scarlet Envy (Season 11)

In season 11, Scarlet Envy won over audiences with her southern charm and joyful personality. A proven actress, Scarlet struggled in dancing challenges, ultimately placing 10th. Can she channel her inner queen this time and win?

Serena ChaCha (Season 5)

Fresh out of art school, Serena ChaCha stirred up lots of drama in season five. She exited the show early on, but in the years since, Serena has found success with her own wig business and as a makeup artist. Well she's in it to win it this time, question is, can she do what she's set her mind to this time around?

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is back to claim her crown in All-Stars season 6. This charming top-four finalist from season 11 filled the room with her own sparkle. Since Drag Race, she has launched a YouTube cooking series. Question is, can she cook up a win for All-Stars season 6?

Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2)

This season-two beauty queen is known for her beauty, her talent for tumbling, and for solidifying her status as one of L.A.’s legendary queens. She is best known for competing in the second season and being the first contestant on the show to come out as a trans woman. Is she in it to win it this time?

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

The cast of RuPaul Drag Race All Stars also includes, Trinity K Bonet, who is known for her killer lip-sync skills, including a flawless Beyoncé. Bonet was a memorable force in season six and finished in seventh place. Will her flawless lip-syncing skills be enough to win All-Stars 6?

Yara Sofia (Season 3, All-Stars 1)

A season-three standout, Yara Sofia went all the way to the top four! She also won Miss Congeniality while on season 3 of the drag race and went on to compete in All-Stars season 1, where she was partnered with Alexis Mateo. Is this Yara's time to win?

Image - RuPaul's Drag Race Instagram

