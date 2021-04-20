'Rurouni Kenshin' Trailer: The Past Of Kenshin Is Explored As Series Marches To Its End

The trailer of the upcoming instalment of the Rurouni Kenshin film series has been released for the viewers. While this film will be final film of the series, it has been given the title of Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning as it will be a prequel to the rest of the films. The trailer also gives a brief of The Final, which was produced alongside The Beginning. It has shared a detailed insight of the film’s plot and expectedly delves into the past of Kenshin, which made him the character that was seen in the previous films. Following are other interesting details about this film.

Rurouni Kenshin trailer out, delves into Kenshin’s past

This film series has been based on the popular Japanese Manga series with the same name, which had begun way back in 1994. The characters of this series have been brought on the big screen several times in the previous instalments. However, the upcoming film is set to reveals many answers and secret about the character, as clearly shown in the trailer. About two minutes long, it reveals how the character runs into a person that he never expected to see. Another key character that has been introduced in this character is Einishi Yukishiro. He is described as brother of Tomoe Himura.

This film is also likely to reveal how Kenshin got the crossed-shaped scar. The trailer gives a specific focus to the theme of revenge, but the story behind the same has been kept under wraps. The end of the trailer shows Kenshin leading the battle with his companion, which hints at the fight being the beginning of the story that was already shown. It is then revealed that while The Final will release on April 23, The Beginning will release on June 4.

A number of actors have been recruited for playing some of the major characters in the plot. Some of them include Takeru Satoh, Kasumi Arimura, Issey Takahashi, NijirÅ Murakami among the rest. While the main role of Kenshin has been retained from the Manga series, many of the other characters in the film are new to the story.