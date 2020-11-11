Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Poster On Instagram

Ryan Murphy has revealed the American Horror story season 10 poster on his Instagram on Tuesday evening. The producer of the show has given the fans another hint preceding the post shared on Ryan Murphy's Instagram on August 26 which showed a sharp set of teeth. Murphy wrote to his fans that it was a clue. Perhaps it was a clue revealing the AHS season 10 poster. Read all the details here.

The 'American Horror Story' season 10 poster reveal

The co-creator of the show posted a shot of a mouth agape and full of razor-sharp teeth similar to the set of teeth shown in the previous post. In addition to which the words “AHS 10 FX” were etched on the tongue. A tattoo artist’s hand is visible in the poster and a full-blown Vampy look can be seen in this poster.

This creepy image adds to the shows nightmare-worthy history. Fans are left guessing as to what this could mean when Ryan posted the image without a caption. While some speculated it could have something to do with body modification or vampires. See the post here

American Horror Story was set to return to filming its tenth season in October 2020 after the production shut down caused by the pandemic situations. The show is said to premiere in 2021. Back in May, Ryan also hinted at a possible location for the show’s 10th season.

On May 27, Ryan posted an image of a beach or lakefront with the caption “American Horror Story. Clue.” According to a report by Deadline, the currently outed hints point towards a plausible tone of the creature from the movies Jaws or The Black Lagoon.

The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk show has been airing since 2011. As fans already know the American Horror Story cast and characters change every season. With some recurring actors and some new actors making guest appearances and cameos in this popular television series. Every season is loosely interrelated, but tells a new story of its own and is set as a new mini-series.

The latest season of American Horror Story cast will have Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin along with the other prominent members of the cast like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

