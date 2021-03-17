Last Updated:

Sabine Schmitz, Former German Racing Driver Passes Away After A Long Battle With Cancer

Sabine Schmitz who featured in Top Gear passes away at the age of 51 after a very long battle with cancer. Read ahead to know more details about it.

Sabine Schmitz

Top Gear and racing legend of Germany Sabine Schmitz has passed away at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer. Schmitz was known as the Queen of Nurburing and featured in BBC's flagship moto racing show for many years. Schmitz revealed about her fight with cancer last year, she was secretly fighting cancer since 2017. 

Sabine Schmitz passes away after a long battle with cancer

Sabine Schmitz first appeared in Top Gear along with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May in 2004. She was very popular for her attempt to race a Ford Transit around Nurburging in under ten minutes, she missed the feat by just eight seconds.  Several celebrities from the world of motor-racing paid their condolences to Sabine. Take a look at some of them.

Sabine Schmitz was competing in Nurburging Endurance Series in a Porsche, when she revealed details about her fight with cancer. She explained the reason for her absence from the series despite being on the entry list. In a post on social media last year, Schmitz explained that her absence from the Nurburgring Endurance Series race, despite being on the entry list was due to her battle with cancer. The racer thanked everyone for their support and declared that she would spend all her strength to master powerful therapies to fight cancer. Check out the post below.

Clare Pizey who is the executive producer of Top Gear declared that this Sunday's episode would be dedicated to the German racing driver. According to a report by The Sun, popular actor Chris Evans who has worked with Sabine also expressed his shock after hearing the news on his radio show. The actor said that it is a shock to hear the news of her death and it's really sad that she is no more with us. Furthermore, Chris Evans talked about his best days in Top Gear and how Sabine was such a good driver and she even taught him how to drive while they were together in California. He added that Sabine didn't teach him how to drive but in fact, she taught him to fly a car in Daytona and it's really very sad that she is not with us anymore.

Image Credits: Formula F1's Twitter

 

 

