'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Cast: Know The Cast & Characters Of The Fantasy Series

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996) is a fantasy supernatural web series that starred actor Melissa Joan Hart in the lead role. The television show was based on an Archie comic series. This show features a young girl whose life changes when she finds out that she is a witch. Here is an insight into the characters and cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch Cast & Sabrina The Teenage Witch Characters:

Melissa Joan Hart:

Melissa Joan Hart is well known for her role in the television series Melissa & Joey. She also played the role of the protagonist, Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. On her sixteenth birthday, Sabrina finds out that she is a witch. Sabrina is helped by her aunts, who teach her how to control her magic. In the process of learning, Sabrina also makes several mistakes which thereby causes havoc.

Caroline Rhea:

Caroline Rhea was one of the Spellman sisters in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. She played the role of Hilda Spellman. Hilda also has an elder sister named Zelda. Hilda appears to be more impulsive, as compared to her sister.

Beth Broderick:

Beth Broderick played the role of Hilda’s older sister, Zelda in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Sabrina’s aunt Zelda works as a college professor and she is also a scientist. She is the one who saves her sister and niece from various mishaps. Interestingly, Beth Broderick also made an appearance in Melissa Joan Hart’s show, Melissa & Joey. The fantyasy show also starred actor Joey Lawrence in the lead role.

Nick Bakay:

Nick Bakay played the role of Salem Saberhagen in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Nick Bakay features as a 500-year old witch in the show. Owing to his punishment, Salem becomes a talking cat. Salem was punished since he intended to take over the world.

Jon Huertas:

Jon Huertas is well-known for his role in the crime-comedy show, Castle. Further, he also starred in the romantic family drama, This is Us. Jon Huertas plays the role of Brad Alcerro in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. He features as a witch hunter who takes admission in Sabrina’s school. Whenever Sabrina uses her magical powers, she is spotted by Brad.

Jenna Leigh Green:

Jenna Leigh Green plays the role of Libby Chessler in the show. Libby features as Sabrina’s enemy in high school. Libby also appears to be interested in Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey.

Image Source: Beth Broderick and Melissa Joan Hart's Instagram

