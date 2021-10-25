Sacred Games Fame Kubbra Sait Reveals She Broke Down After Intimate Scene With Nawazuddin

As Kubbra Sait's performance in the prominent crime thriller TV series, Sacred Games was lauded by the audience as well as the critics, she recently revealed her condition after she was done filming the popular intimate scene in the series with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra's novel in the same name, created a buzz among the fans the moment it was released on Netflix.

Kubbra Sait talks about her character, Kukoo's iconic scene

According to the reports by Mashable India via Hindustan Times, Kubbra Sait recently recalled her experience of filming an intimate scene in India's first Netflix original series, Sacred Games. Speaking about the intimate scene she filmed with her co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she revealed that it had to be filmed seven times as the director, Anurag Kashyap needed shots from seven different angles.

Stating further about how she had to film the shots back to back with no pause as instructed by the director, she explained, “The first take I did, he came back and said, ‘We’ll go quickly for the next one.’ The second one, he said, ‘We’ll go quickly for the next one.’ The third time I did it, he shifted the camera to Nawaz. Then we did something else. And the seventh time, when I did it… I was broke. I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he walked up to me and he said, ‘Thank you. I’ll see you outside?’ That’s when it hit me that the scene was over.”

Kubbra Sait further revealed that the moment the scene was over, she stayed on the floor and began weeping. She further stated that when the scene ended, her co-actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui advised her to go outside because he had to film his bit of the scene.

Kubbra Sait essayed the role of Kukoo while Nawazuddin played the lead role of Ganesh Gaitonde. Other popular cast members of the series included actors namely Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Neeraj Kabi, Jatin Sarna, Jitendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Luke Kenny, Geetanjali Thapa and many others. The novel was adapted by Varun Grover, Smita Singh, and Vasant Nath while it was produced and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap as Phantom Films.

Image: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui/@kubbrasait