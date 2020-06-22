Sai Deodhar Releases Short Film ‘Father’s Day To You’ On YouTube; Watch Here

Television actress and director Sai Deodhar has recently released a short film entitled Father's Day To You. The film stars Sai’s husband and television actor Shakti Anand in the lead role. The film was released on YouTube on the occasion of Father’s Day i.e. June 21, 2020. By the means of this film, director Shakti Anand, pays a tribute to all the fathers out there. Sai has not only written but also directed the short film.

Plot of Father's Day To You:

Father's Day To You features the story of a father-daughter duo. The film is a projection of current times. The short-film projects a father who is working from home due to the Coronavirus lockdown while his wife is away at work since she is a frontline worker. The father takes on the responsibility of managing the household and also takes care of his daughter.

The film projects the daughter to be extremely sad as she misses her mother. The short film is extremely heart-warming and is dedicated to all the working fathers who love, adore and protect their children.

Before the release, Sai Deodhar and Shakti Anand released a promotional video of the short-film on Instagram. Sai Deodhar’s video featured her daughter and husband Shakti Anand who requested fans to watch this film on the occasion of Father’s Day. Shakti Anand’s video was viral all over the internet on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The couple also shared promotional pictures of the short film. As of date, their father’s day video on YouTube has received a lot of appreciation from fans. The short film is also available on the streaming platform Pocket Films.

Sai Deodhar:

Sai Deodhar is an Indian television actress who is known for her soap opera, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si. The actress is known for her recent work in the Marathi drama Mogra Phulaalaa. Deodar has also made an appearance in television shows like Adaalat, Udaan, Savdhaan India, and C.I.D. Further, Deodar was also a contestant of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 1.

Shakti Anand:

Shakti Anand is an Indian television actor. He made his debut with the popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The television actor has also made an appearance in popular shows like Crime Patrol, Balika Vadhu and Savdhaan India.

