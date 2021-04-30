Sailor Moon Eternal's Latest Instalment To Premiere On Netflix On THIS Date

The two-part Japanese anime film Sailor Moon Eternal has garnered immense popularity from all over the world. This movie is based on the manga series by Naoko Takeuchi. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans of the film, the latest film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie from the Sailor Moon franchise is going to premiere on Netflix. For all those who want to know the release date of Sailor Moon on Netflix, here are all the details.

Sailor Moon on Netflix

According to a report by TheStar.com, the Sailor Moon movie Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie is going to premiere on Netflix on June 3, 2021. The teaser trailer of the film was dropped by Netflix on April 28. The trailer saw how a schoolgirl transforms into Sailor Moon to save the world from invaders.

The first part of the film was released on January 8, 2021, and the second film was released on February 11, 2021. The film was first released in the 1990s in Japan and have been anime series and films as well. The ensemble cast of the film includes Stephanie Sheh, Michelle Ruff, Robbie Daymond, Kate Higgins, Cristina Vee, Amanda C Miller, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Sandy Fox among others.

Sailor Moon plot

This two-part film is directed by Chiaki Kon, written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and produced by Toei Animation and Studio Deen. The official synopsis of the movie reads as Usagi, the schoolgirl and Chibi-Usa, a girl who comes in from the future encounter a mysterious creature called Helios. Helios is in search of a maiden who can help him break the seal of the Golden Crystal. On the other hand, the notorious group of villains called the Dead Moon Circus have begun invading the town. They plan to scatter their soldiers to capture the seal. This seal will allow them to rule over the moon and the Earth. Usagi leads the good forces to stand against the Dead Moon Circus' villains from taking them over the world. These 80-minute instalments will give the audience a good dose of action and adventure.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Sailor Moon Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer