Samantha Akkineni Posts Cryptic Note Amid Criticism For 'The Family Man 2'? Netizens React

Samantha posts cryptic note over The Family Man 2 controversy?

Samantha took to Twitter and posted a message ‘Keep calm and have faith’ along with a quote by Martin Luther King Jr, ‘Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.’

Similar to the quote, netizens assumed that she was talking about taking the ‘first step’ when people had not seen the full series.

One section wrote that they trusted Samantha and her character of Rajji, calling it a ‘hidden story’ and ‘suspense’. Some wrote that she needn’t worry as there was an ‘army’ behind her.

We Have & We Always Will ♥️♥️♥️ — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) May 21, 2021

All the love and luck to you Sam❣️. You have an army behind you and I'm one of them. Don't worry. — saipavan (@thenameispavan) May 21, 2021

❤️💪🏻 with you Ma'am 😊 — Raj_प्रयाग ।। ରାଜ୍ ପ୍ରୟ୍ଯାଗ (@PrayagrajKanhar) May 21, 2021

However, some used the same ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamils’ hashtag that had gone viral upon the release of the trailer. One wrote that her market would 'go down' in the state.

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils



Here after Your market is very down in Tamilnadu — இராவணன் (@SivkarthikeyanC) May 21, 2021

Samantha gets flak from section of netizens

The trailer of The Family Man 2 features intelligence officer, played by Manoj Bajpayee, trying to catch hold of an organisation in Chennai. The investigative team is seeking to thrawt a between an 'alliance between ISIS and rebels.'

However, a section of netizens were unhappy as they believed from her look and the uniform that she was representing the LTTE, that was involved in the Sri Lanka civil war. Highlighting that Tamil were ‘peace-loving’ people’ and not extremists, while accusing the makers of portraying Tamils in negative light. Family Man 2 hits Amazon Prime on June 4.

