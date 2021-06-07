Samantha Akkineni Reveals What Made Her 'push Herself' For Stunts In 'The Family Man 2'

South diva, Samantha Akkineni made her OTT debut last week with the highly anticipated drama, The Family Man 2. The actor was seen portraying the character of Srikant Tiwari's arch-nemesis, Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel soldier. The action-packed series often saw Samantha in high tension fight sequences. The actor received huge appreciation from her fans as well as the show’s audience for her effort in the series. Now, the actor has revealed what it took to do her own stunts in the show.

Samantha, who got mentioned in almost all The Family Man 2 reviews for her performance, took to Instagram to share her experience of doing some tough stunt sequences for the show. The actor, who has never taken up such a role before came clean to reveal that she pushed herself despite body aches. She revealed that all credits go to the show’s stunt coordinator, Yannick Ben, who she thanked through her post.

Sharing a short location clip from her stunt sequence, she wrote, “A special special thankyouuuu to my person @yannickben 🤗🙌 for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them ).. for pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way ) .. I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back" (sic). Samantha’s fans as well as her peers showered praise in the comments section with some even calling it an “insane” effort from her. Some even commented that Samantha Akkineni's latest role could become a milestone in her career.

Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 marked Samantha Akkineni's OTT debut in a never-seen-before-avatar. Her character is extremely deglamorized. The actor does long stunt sequences and even fires a gun for the first time in this series. The Family Man 2 also features actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, while Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani reprising their character of JK Talpade and Suchitra Tiwari. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the essential roles. The Family Man season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video in the month of September 2019.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

