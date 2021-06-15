Samantha Akkineni To Reprise Her Role In 'The Family Man' Prequel?

The Family Man 2 was recently released and is receiving a positive response from the audience. Apart from the main cast, there was an additional set of actors who joined the sequel. Out of which, South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni aced the role of an antagonist. The audience is praising her for her performance as Raji, a trained soldier. Now, certain reports claim that Samantha will reprise her role in the prequel to the show.

Samantha Akkineni to star in prequel to The Family Man?

As per a report in Telugubulletin, Samantha will reprise her role as Raji in the prequel spin-off series. The prequel won't be an ordinary one. It will revolve around the backstory of her character and how she ended up as a rebel soldier. The report also stated that the creators Raj & DK are already in talks with Samantha.

If everything goes well, fans will see the whole story of how Raji who belongs from a small town joined a rebel team. In the second season, we saw how Raji worked in a mill while the whole team disbanded. The fans also saw a glimpse of her past and how she learnt to fly a plane and became the best pilot in the team. While talking to Srikant, Raji also narrated one of her childhood stories where she talked about a bomb blast and how she lost her family. With the prequel, it can be expected that there will be a detailed backstory of the character. On the work front, Samantha is now reportedly in talks with Netflix for a trilingual web series.

More about The Family Man 2

After two years of the first season, The Family Man 2 release date was finalised for June 4. In the second season, the majority of the cast reprised their roles. The story revolved around a terrorist attack by the LTTE. On the other hand, fans saw the story of the main character's personal life and how he tried to live his life normally after the events of the first season. The second season consists of 9 episodes and in the last one, fans saw a preview of the third season. It indicated a link between the COVID-19 pandemic, China and the North-eastern states of India.

IMAGE: Samantha Akkineni's IG

