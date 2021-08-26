Samantha Akkineni To Take A Break Away From Films, Here's Why

Samantha Akkineni has climbed her way to become one of the top actors in the South film industry, working with the top stars and directors. After 11 years of work amid a recent venture into Bollywood, the actor now plans to take a break. She stated that she felt slightly exhausted at the moment.

Samantha, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, stated that she wished to take a 'break for a month or two.' The Mersal star added that she was feeling a 'little burnt out' as she had not taken a single break in her 11-year career. When asked about any destination she planned on for her holiday, the 34-year-old replied that she has not decided it yet, but she was sure about venturing for a holiday.

Her statement came in the wake of the completion of the shoot of her film Shaakuntalam. She had recently shared details about the movie wrap, stating the movie will stay with her for the rest of her life. She added that as a little girl, she believed in fairy tales, and not much has changed even now.

Samantha stated that she had been transported to a 'most beautiful world', the world of Shaakuntalam, 'a world like no other' when she had heard the narration of the movie

Meanwhile, Samantha attained further popularity with her performance as Rajji in the second season of The Family Man 2. She played a character associated with a Tamil rebel group in the movie.

She was recently felicitated with the Best Performance Female (Series) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She had then written that she was 'so so grateful.' She expressed her gratitude to the creators and directors, Raj & DK, for being able to see beyond her 'cute girl' image that many couldn't look past. Samantha added that she always dreamt of an opportunity of playing a 'layered and intense' character. The actor added that it was a character that forced her to 'dig deep '. She stated that she was 'beyond happy' to bag a 'certificate of approval' for her performance.

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram