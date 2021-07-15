Samantha Akkineni Treats 'The Family Man 2' Fans With A BTS Video: WATCH Here

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most famous celebrities from South Indian cinema. The actor recently appeared in one of the leading roles as Raji in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2. She is also being widely lauded for her serious performance in this Raj and DK directorial. While fans were appreciating Samantha Akkineni for her intense role, she recently dropped a BTS video from the sets of the show. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's BTS video from The Family Man 2.

Samantha Akkineni grooves and sings on the sets

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video of her from the sets of The Family Man 2. Samantha, who played the role of Raji, received much appreciation for bringing the intense character to the screens. In the BTS video, Samantha can be seen in her character's outfit from the show. She was also grooving on the song and singing it out loud. She was in her dressing room from on the sets of the show. In the caption, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor mentioned that the video is the answer to her fans questions, who have been asking her how she prepared for her role.

She wrote, "In between shots😂😂.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @rajanddk For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role 🤓.. Isssa method yo☺️☺️ ☺️". She further threw light on her singing skills and wrote, "Yes.. yessssss the voice 😣.. this one is for all the bad singers … we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO!!!". Sadhna Singh, Samantha's makeup artist, commented on the video while reminiscing the shoot days. She wrote, "I miss being on this set, watching you break legs and then come in the caravan n dance n sing(🤐🤫🤭)while I sit in one invincible corner & record it & lol later 😂😂 @samantharuthprabhuoffl love you always❤️".

Samantha Akkineni's BTS from The Family man 2

Samantha Akkineni has earlier shared several BTS moments with her 17 million followers. The actor also shared how she tried to maintain a balance in her character Raji. Here are some behind the scenes moments of Samantha Akkineni from The Family Man 2.

IMAGE: SHEKHAR4SAM'S TWITTER

