Samantha Akkineni's Unseen Look From 'The Family Man 2' Unveiled On Her Birthday

The director duo of The Family Man 2, Raj and DK recently took to Instagram and shared a unique birthday wish for Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni. They shared an unseen photo of the actor from the show. In their caption, they wrote that they "can't wait to unveil Samantha’s character to the world." Take a look below.

The Family Man 2 director duo drop a wish on Samantha Akkineni's birthday

Raj and DK shared a picture posing with Samantha in the middle of the duo. The trio flashed smiles towards the camera and Samantha was seen wearing khaki coloured clothes. Her hair was tied, and her face had some blackish, dusty makeup on. In the caption, they wrote, “Happy happy birthday Sam! Happy day and an even happier year ahead! Keep rocking! Can't wait to unveil Raji to the world... very soon!” Fans and followers can’t wait for the show and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Have a look at their reactions below.

Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2

Samantha will be making her debut in the digital space as well as in Bollywood with the Raj and DK directorial venture. Earlier, she took to Instagram and shared the news with a teaser. In the caption, she wrote, “"#TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyMan2 Yasssssssss finallyyyyyyy.... my web series debut with the most kickass show ... ?? @rajanddk my heroes ???? Thankyou for giving me a dream role." However, the post was deleted sometime later.

Samantha Akkineni will be playing a pivotal role in The Family Man 2. Speaking to PTI previously, Raj opened about Samantha’s role and said that what she is playing in the show is going to be a bit of a revelation. He revealed that she is playing something unique that she has never done before. The release date of the show has not been announced yet but the show will premiere this summer.

More about The Family Man 2

Fans of The Family Man have been waiting for the second season of the series for over a year now. The Family Man 2 will retain the original cast and Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his role of Srikant Tiwari, a family man working as a senior analyst in the T.A.S.C force, a wing of the Anti-Terror squad. Other cast members include Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur along with Samantha Akkineni.

(Promo Image source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram)

