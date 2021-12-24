Samantha Ruth Teams Up With 'Family Man' Duo Raj And DK For Amazon Prime Series 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for the Amazon Prime series Citadel. After proving her acting mettle in The Family Man 2, Ruth will be reuniting with the series' directors Raj and DK for what is being billed as an 'action-packed' project. The flagship series Citadel is being headlined by Priyanka Chopra, with its regional versions being developed in India as well as Italy.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development quipped that the project's idea is to set the premise against the backdrop of Indian characters and take it to a global stage. The shooting will commence sometime in 2022 and is touted to be one of the 'biggest shows' on international front.

Samantha Ruth reunites with Raj and DK for Citadel

Developed by Amazon studios, sources informed that makers were looking out for a fresh pairing, and Varun-Samantha were deemed perfect for the roles. The team is also planning to mount the series on a 'massive scale, with celebrated international stunt doubles beign roped in to film expansive scenes.

The leading duo will be undergoing 'multiple workshops and training sessions' to imbibe various forms of action next year as the series goes on the floors. Rumours are rife that Varun-Samantha will be playing 'stylish spies' in the Raj and DK directorial. Sources further added that the project is neither a remake nor an adaptation, but a spinoff to Citadel.

What's on Samantha and Varun's work front?

After collaborating with Puhspa: The Rise makers for a special number titled Oo Antava, Samantha has been roped in for Philip John’s next Arrangement of Love, which is expected to go on floors next year. She will also be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Apart from these, she has debutant director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan's untitled bilingual film as well as the Telugu mythological drama, Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.

Varun, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles.

