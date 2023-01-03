Samantha To Quit Raj And DK's 'Citadel' Due To Health Issues? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn't quit Raj and DK's project 'Citadel,' co-starring Varun Dhawan, confirmed a source. It was reported that the actor, due to her health issues, will be taking a long sabbatical and quitting her lined-up projects to concentrate on her health. Rubbishing these rumours, a source said that the actor will begin the shooting of the filmmaker duo's series in the second half of January.

"Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January," said the source.

Samantha was recently diagnosed with a rare condition Myositis, which weakens muscles and causes pain. Sharing her health condition on her Instagram handle, a few months ago, Samantha informed her fans that the doctors have assured a complete recovery.

Samantha begins New Year on a positive note

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the occasion of the New Year, shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. Her caption read: "Function forward… Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023!"

Check out Samantha's New Year post below:

Samantha, who ruled people's heart with her special song in Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa,' was recently seen in Hareesh Narayan and K Hari Shankar's 'Yashoda.'

Samantha had also made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man.' On the work front, the actor will be soon seen in Gunasekhar's 'Shaakuntalam' and a romantic-comedy 'Kushi,' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

