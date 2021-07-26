Samir Soni Calls OTT A 'blessing' For Everyone As He Awaits Release Of 'Made In Heaven 2'

Samir Soni is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry who is best known for his performances in movies like Baghban, The Big Bull, Vivah and others. As the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series, The Amazon Prime Video Original Made in Heaven 2, he spoke about how it was special for him. Samir also talked about how the OTT platforms these days are a boon for everyone involved in the entertainment industry.

Samir Soni to feature in Made in Heaven 2

Samir Soni recently took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the news of him being a part of the upcoming web series, Made in Heaven season 2. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he cannot reveal much about his role in the show. He even stated how the first season of the show was lovely and managed to gain massive popularity upon its release in 2019.

Speaking about how the OTT platforms have paved the way for all the creative people in the entertainment industry, Samir called it a "blessing" for everyone involved, for instance, the directors, writers, and actors. He added that there was so much to explore around content that one could not do it with just films but with the new platforms opening up, people have a lot of good work to do. While comparing the OTT with the movies, the 52-year-old actor said how theatrical releases were restricted due to the pandemic but one could still watch them owing to the web. Samir also stated the irrelevance of big stars for a show or movie to become a success as now it's "only and only the content" that matters. He called the content "the king" these days because filmmakers can play around with it and cater to all the audience around the world.

The actor even hailed how "yeh nahi chalta, woh nahi chalta" attitude has now been pushed out of the window. He further said how he was being careful during the pandemic and not being apprehensive as there were strict guidelines. When asked whether he had any fears while working during the pandemic, he stated that a lot of people got vaccinated, and by now, there has been a level of comfort.

Samir Soni is married to Neelam Kothari and they both have a girl named Ahana Soni.

