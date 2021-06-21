Sandeepa Dhar Opens Up On Comparison With Malaika Arora For 'Chattis Aur Maina' Entry Song

Sandeepa Dhar’s latest web series Chattis Aur Main has been garnering rave reviews for the actor's performance and especially her different dance numbers on the show. The actor plays Maina, a leader of a touring dance group called ‘Vishphotak Angels’ in a small-town called Dhooppur on the show. Ever since the show has been made available for streaming, fans have been going ga-ga over Sandeepa Dhar’s dance performances. In an exclusive chat with Republicworld, Sandeepa Dhar talks about fans’ responses and comparisons with Malaika Arora thanks to her entry song on Chattis Aur Maina.

Sandeepa Dhar on comparison with Malaika Arora

Sandeepa Dhar has explored 5 different dance forms in Chattis Aur Maina including Bollywood style, Indian Classical, and Belly-Dancing. One of the main highlights of the show is her entry on a swing on the song Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg. When asked whether she was afraid of comparisons with Malaika Arora on whom the original song is based, Sandeepa said, "that was the very first thing I was worried about. Munni Badnam Hui is such an iconic track and the first thing people are going to think about is Malaika. Even for me, if I ever hear the song, the first thing that pops in my head is Malaika’.

Sandeepa recalled the song being shot on a grand scale for her entry and choreographer Maggi (Mangesh Khedekar) assuring her. She said, "Maggi told me “you are you and she is she”. You just do your thing and if people enjoy what they are watching then they won’t sit and compare". The actor agreed with the sentiment. She further added, "I feel like if something is engaging, then you don’t really have to get into comparisons. For me, as an actor and a dancer, I have to give my best to whatever challenges that are placed in front of me."

Recalling her entry on a swing, the actor noted, "somehow the swing thing and my entry on the song worked brilliantly for Maina’. I am glad it all felt in place and I got appreciated for it. It’s a good feeling. I feel happy", said the actress smilingly.

Catch a glimpse of Sandeepa Dhar’s entry on 'Chattis Aur Maina' here:

Chattis Aur Maina is a romantic comedy starring Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead. Viewers can stream all 15 episodes of the show for free on Disney+Hotstar.

