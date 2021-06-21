'Web-series Offer More Scope To Explore Your Character Than A 2hr Film': Sandeepa Dhar

Fresh off the success of her new release, Chattis aur Maina, Sandeepa Dhar is currently enjoying all the fan love coming her way. Her last two web series, Mumbhai and Bisaat also performed very well on OTT. In an exclusive chat with Republicworld, when asked to share her experience about working on a film set as compared to web shows, this is what the actor had to say.

Sandeepa Dhar on working in Films vs OTT

Sandeepa Dhar had a successful debut with the 2010 Bollywood film Isi Life Mein!. Post that, she has also been a part of other big-budget Bollywood movies like Dabangg 2 and Heropanti. The actor tasted success on OTT as well by appearing in the lead in back-to-back web series. However, when asked if she observed any difference while working on the two mediums, Sandeepa said, "As an actor, the approach is exactly the same. You shoot a web series exactly like a film. That way there is no difference."

However, the actor did admit that OTT gives more chances to explore your character in depth. She said, "a film is generally 2 hours long. Your part in a two-hour film is limited. On the contrary, a web series may have 10-15 episodes. So there is much more time to explore your character and much more material to seek your teeth into. As, an actor, I think, you get much more scope to perform in a web series as opposed to a film. So you can differentiate the two only based on the time-frame", Sandeepa asserts. However, the actor adds, "the way I prep for a role is exactly the way I prep for a web series. There is no difference in the prep".

About Sandeepa Dhar’s latest show 'Chattis Aur Maina'

Sandeepa Dhar starrer Chattis Aur Maina premiered on Disney+Hotstar on 29 May 2021. The show is a romantic comedy that explores the story of Maina, a dancer who is the head of a dance group called ‘Vishphotak Angels,’ and Chattis Singh, who is poles apart from her in terms of personality. Viewers can catch all 15 episodes of the show on Disney+Hotstar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.