Sandeepa Dhar Unveils First Look Of Her New Show 'Chattis Aur Maina'

Sandeepa Dhar has established herself as a successful actor over the last few years, having starred in a number of popular films during the course of her career. She has recently announced that she will be next seen in a new show which has been given the title of Chattis Aur Maina. She shared the first poster of the show on social media along with sharing the theme of the show. Following are more details about the upcoming show and the character that Sandeepa will be seen playing on the screen.

Sandeepa Dhar to star in Chattis Aur Maina

Chattis Aur Maina is one of the latest projects of Disney+Hotstar which will be starring Sandeepa Dhar in the lead. The actor shared a picture of the show in her latest Instagram post and wrote in the caption, “The times are tough, but hoping this will bring a smile to ur face”. She also wrote a few words on the theme of the show, which is described as the meeting of “commitment phobic Maina” and “hopelessly romantic Chattis”. She ended her message by saying that the show would be premiering on the OTT platform soon.

Maina, which is being played by Sandeepa, is a dancer by profession and strong-headed in nature. While not much has been revealed about the larger plot of the show, it has been made clear that her character will display ambitious behaviour which has also laid the grounds of her issues in making a commitment in a relationship. Sandeepa has portrayed a variety of different characters in her various films and shows. In her web series Abhay, she had played the role of a bold cop, while Bisaat witnessed her portraying a mature character of a psychiatrist. Her role of Maina is also expected to be different than the ones she has already played on screen.

Sandeepa Dhar had made her debut in film way back in 2010 with the film Isi Life Mein. Some of her other popular films include Dabangg 2, Heropanti, Gollu Aur Pappu and many others. Further details about the premiere of Chattis Aur Maina are expected to be revealed soon.

Promo image courtesy: Sandeepa Dhar Instagram