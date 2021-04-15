Sanjana Ganesan Tells Dinesh Karthik The Kind Of Cricketer She Would Like To Be

Sports Anchor Sanjana Ganesan recently revealed the type of cricketer she would have liked to be. The anchor is the wife of Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his bowling. Currently, Sanjana Ganesan covers highlights and events surrounding the Kolkata Knight Riders team. During one such event in a series of interviews, the anchor was quizzed about the type of cricketer she would like to be. Sanjana answered the question posed by Dinesh Kartik by saying she would like to be an opening batsman.

Sanjana Ganesan says, "I am like a shotmaker"

The vice captain of the KKR decided to turn the tables and ask the presenter a question when Sanjana Ganesan told him about her wish to be an opening batsman. She also told the skipper that she feels she was made to be an opening batsman. Further on, Sanjana added that she is a shot maker and often inclines towards explosives starts. Thus, the skipper seemed amazed by the response and the two had a good time with the rest of the interview that followed later on. Sanjana Ganesan is often seen covering major action around the IPL and other cricketing events which have given her tremendous fame. Currently, Sanjana only manages the coverage for the Kolkata Knight Riders and is often seen proving insights into the team’s inner workings. She often interviews players from the team and keeps fans entertained with her interactive sessions.

About Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah recently got married in a private ceremony in Goa. The duo tied the knot on March 15. Fans seemed delighted with the couple’s announcement on social media. They wrote several good wishes in the comments section of the post wishing the couple a happy married life. Bumrah had also penned a heartfelt note announcing his marriage with Sanjana Ganesan. The cricketer wrote that it was love that directed his course and had led them to begin a new journey in life. He had said that the marriage had been one of the happiest days in his life and he felt blessed to share the news with the fans online.