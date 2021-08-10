Sanjay Leela Bhansali Partners Up With Netflix For New Web Series 'Heeramandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is teaming up with Netflix and we're excited! The filmmaker who is known for his grand and extravagant style has decided to shift his sights to the smaller screen this time, with a new series titled Heeramandi. The director also spoke about his upcoming project and here's what he said -

Sanjay Leela Bhansali partners up for Heeramandi on Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is slated to helm the upcoming Heeramandi on Netflix. The series will reportedly be set in pre-independent, undivided India, in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. While speaking to Variety about his upcoming project, Bhansali said:

It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It's very vast and ambitious.

The outlet also reports that the series "will explore themes of love, betrayal, succession and politics," and will be set in the 'kothas' or brothels in Heeramandi. It further states that Heeramandi will witness "three generations of courtesans," while making Bhansali's extravagantly theatrical style of filmmaking prominent. Speaking about the "scale" of the upcoming project and how he was "ready" for it, the Padmaavat director said:

It's a very difficult one, I like to take a little time and the scale is big. I live with a subject for a long time, then I build and build and I keep thinking of it… So it’s a lot of time I give to a particular idea, but it’s great fun. That’s how it finally emerges. So now I think I’m ready to make 'Heeramandi.'

We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JH5cAJT0Vm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 10, 2021

While speaking about the upcoming partnership with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi on Netflix, VP of Content Monika Shergill, in a statement said:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets and unforgettable characters. We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix. ‘Heeramandi’ will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty and harshness at the same time.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next grand feature starring Alia Bhatt is titled, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release soon, although a specific date is yet to be announced. Shooting for the film wrapped up in June 2021.

