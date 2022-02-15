Saqib Saleem Commences Shooting For 'Crackdown 2' Final Schedule In Kashmir

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem has started shooting for the final schedule of his forthcoming series, Crackdown Season 2 in Kashmir. According to a report by the news agency, ANI, speaking about the location, Saleem said, "Kashmir is paradise on earth and getting an opportunity to shoot here is a dream come true."

He further added, "The team is all set to shoot the sequences that demanded great preparation. The energy and tranquillity of this beautiful state are inspiring. I'm happy to be here."

Saqib Saleem commences shoot for Crackdown 2

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, Crackdown garnered acclaim as an espionage thriller drama. Saqib Saleem has undergone a massive transformation for the series that features him in the role of Riyaz Pathan, who is a spy. Alongside Saqib, the web series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in a pivotal role, while Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ekavali Khanna will be seen in prominent roles.

The story revolves around RP (Saqib) and his team as they defeat the ISI mastermind constantly conceiving plans to jeopardise the country's safety. They take the help of a lady named Divya (Shriya) who has an uncanny resemblance to the lover of one of the militants.

Earlier, Saqib told ANI, "Shooting for Crackdown has been one of the most enjoyable experiences for me." He further mentioned that the makers have "upped the action" in the second season and combined it with a "thrilling storyline". He also added, "I'm confident that the viewers will thoroughly enjoy the show". Shriya Pilgaonkar too expressed excitement about the latest venture and noted that Crackdown 1 was a really fun experience as it was her first time helming an action avatar.

"We were all really happy that the viewers enjoyed season one and now season two is going to be even more thrilling backed with an engaging narrative. It's good to be back in action mode," she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Saqib was recently seen alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the sports drama 83. Based on the true story of the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup triumph, Saqib was seen in the shoes of Vice-Captain Mohinder Amarnath. 83 was released worldwide in theatres on December 24.

Image: Instagram/@saqibsaleem