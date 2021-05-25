Sarah Jessica Parker Shares An 'unearthed' Prop From 'Sex And The City', See Picture

Sarah Jessica Parker is popularly known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the popular show Sex and the City. As the Sex and the City reboot has been announced, the actor shared a picture of a prop from the show. After seeing her fans' reactions, she complimented them for remembering all the lines from the scene.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a picture of an unearthed item from Sex and the City

Sarah took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a blue pair of Manolo Blahnik heels. The heels were in very bad condition as she took them out for the Sex and The City reboot series titled And Just Like That. She wrote that the heel was unearthed. The heel is from the episode where Carrie was dating Aiden Shaw in season four. In the scene, she had an argument with Aiden over the number of shoes and heels she owns. Soon after that, they're interrupted by his pet dog Pete who is seen chewing Carrie's blue pair of heels. She tells him that the dog owes her $380 for the heel. Manolo Blahnik was Carrie's favourite brand in the show.

Reactions of fans to Sarah's blue heel

Several fans wrote the dialogues from the scene in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Pete! You can’t buy it, it's circa 1996!” Carry said these lines to the dog after she saw him chewing the heel. Sarah seemed touched by the reactions of her fans. She wrote that she did not even remember the line from the scene. She also wrote, "I just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls… It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X.” Here are some comments of the actor and her fans on the picture.

Image source: Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram

About Sarah Jessica Parker's shows

Sarah made her television debut with 3-2-1 Contact playing Annie in 1980. The actor rose to popularity after she bagged the role of Carrie in Sex and the City in 1998. She won several awards for her role as Carrie Bradshaw. She was later seen in many other shows like Project Runway, Who Do You Think You Are?, Divorce, Glee and Nightcap. She will next be seen in the reboot show And Just Like That.

Image: Still from Sex and the City

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.