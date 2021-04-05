Sarah Levy Addresses Schitt's Creek Movie Rumours, Reveals Whether She Will Be Part Of It

Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek has received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike ever since it premiered in 2015. It is created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy. Eugene’s daughter Sarah, also part of the show, appeared on the SAG Awards pre-show, which was hosted by People and Entertainment Weekly, and shared her opinion on Schitt's Creek movie and responded to rumours surrounding the same.

Sarah Levy on Schitt's Creek movie

According to an exclusive report by People, Sarah Levy said that she has heard the rumours about the Schitt’s Creek movie. Expressing her views on the same, she said that she is definitely up for it if the film is going to be made. She further said that the quality of the show was important and everything else that had followed is a bonus.

Sarah played the role of a cafe-owner in this show. The plot of Schitt’s Creek revolves around a wealthy family that goes bankrupt after their business manager embezzles their money. This forces this well-to-do family to shift to a small town as this is the last piece of property they own. The show further shows how they find it difficult to cope in the small town as they are used to the luxuries of life. Schitt's Creek ending did break the hearts of its fans as it was wrapped up after six seasons. The final episode aired in April 2020.

Schitt’s Creek has won big at various awards ceremonies ever since its first season. It has received two Association of Canadian Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA Awards),18 Canadian Screen Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and seven Emmy Awards this year. It also beat The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's 2018 record of winning most Emmys for a single season.

SAG Award Winners

Trial of the Chicago 7 won in the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category, Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture and Daniel Kaluuya won for Judas and the Black Messiah in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. The Crown won in the Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series category. Jason Bateman won in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance in Ozark. Schitt’s Creek bagged the award in the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

Image courtesy- @sarahplevy and @schittscreek Instagram