Sarah Parker Reveals Returning With 'Sex And The City' Reboot 'was A Hard Fought Choice'

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker recently reacted to returning for the show's reboot series along with the leading cast, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The three actors discussed how they gained new experiences from the revival series during an interview on HBO Max. While talking about why the three of them decided to bring back Sex and the City, Sarah Parker revealed that they reintroduced their roles in the reboot series at their own will.

'We're back because we want to be': Sarah Parker

Parker said, "We're back because we want to be. Nobody dragged us back. She added, "And Just Like That was a hard-fought choice" to take Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda's story forward." Kristin Davis, who plays the part of Charlotte in the series said that they have returned "with a new kind of broader world." Adding on the diversity of the cast, Davis added, "They're so brilliantly cast, and they have such an interesting point of view." Cynthia Nixon gushed, "I said yes right away, even though I was very, very scared but it's been really amazing."

According to an August press release, the show will follow the main characters "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault

Recently, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon had made allegations against co-star Chris Noth. The actors have issued a statement on sexual assault allegations against him. While the actor has denied the allegations, he has received professional setbacks, as he was dropped by his agency and also by the makers of his series. And after his appearance on And Just Like That..., the reboot of the hit TV show Sex and the City, the actors involved in the show have now reacted to the allegations against their co-star. Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis posted a statement on their Instagram stories about being saddened by the controversy. They also acknowledged and commended the women who shared their 'painful experiences', highlighting that it would be a 'difficult thing to do' for them.

