Sarah Paulson Faces Backlash For Her Portrayal Of Linda Tripp In 'American Crime Story'

American Crime Story is an anthology true crime television series, developed by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, following separate unrelated true events. Hollywood actor Sarah Paulson will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the true-crime series, titled Impeachment, where she will portray the character of Linda Tripp, a former White House and Pentagon employee who was a key figure in the impeachment. Sarah is facing backlash for her portrayal of Linda and here is everything you need to know about it.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

According to a report by Metro, actor Sarah Paulson who will be seen portraying the character of Linda Tripp in the upcoming episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment has come under fire for her role. The upcoming episodes will focus on Bill Clinton's presidential impeachment and his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Linda Tripp had taped the calls she had with Monica Lewinsky about the White House intern's sexual encounters with the president.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp on the set of 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' pic.twitter.com/kGrJeluFgp — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 27, 2021

Recently, a few pictures from the sets of American Crime Story were leaked which featured Sarah Paulson dressed up as Linda in a dark brown suit with medium-length blonde hair and glasses. What caught everybody's attention was the fact that Sarah had donned a fat suit under her costume to look like Tripp, which made netizens lash out. People tweeted about how it is very wrong to make actors wear fat suits and use prosthetics when they can simply cast a plus-sized actor. Some Twitter users also lashed out at Hollywood for preferring skinny people over fat ones and how harmful it is.

This is so incredibly harmful and irritating. Linda Tripp was a pear-shaped, probably size 12 woman. The fact that they took the very skinny Sarah Paulson, added prosthetics to the face and put her in a "fat suit" is so damaging. https://t.co/wucE7QA6oS pic.twitter.com/NKhwjs0mzl — Tiffany is Tired (@WhoIsTiffIsMe) April 29, 2021

Screw Sarah Paulson for taking this role and screw Hollywood for prioritizing skinny people in fat suits for fat characters rather than actual fat people. https://t.co/zlPaBiBUM8 — Leah (@hutchleah) April 28, 2021

just hire fat people, my god https://t.co/3YSelV50R0 — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) April 27, 2021

Sarah Paulson doesn't particularly look like her and the padding is WILD. I get that Ryan Murphy must cast her but this ain't right. — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) April 28, 2021

Sarah Paulson in American Crime Story will portray Linda Tripp while Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge. The third season of American Crime Story is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. It will chronicle the impeachment of the 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton for charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

