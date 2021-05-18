'Sardar Ka Grandson' Review: Netizens Call The Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'an Endearing Film'

Sardar Ka Grandson is a 2021 Netflix film, that released today, on May 18. The family drama helmed by Kaashvie Nair is a story of romance that spans seven decades and two countries. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film is currently streaming on Netflix and here's how audiences are reacting to the family drama movie.

Sardar Ka Grandson review

Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta starrer Sardar Ka Grandson released today on the streaming giant Netflix at 12.30 PM amidst much fanfare. The film tells an endearing tale of love spanning three generations, starting in 1947 and continuing till 2020. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the movie has been bankrolled by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

As soon as the film started streaming, netizens took to social media to express their views on the Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer. The film has garnered mixed reviews until now, with some people calling it unbearable and boring to others referring to it as a heartwarming tale. A Twitter user stated that it is coming out at the right time as it makes the audience smile during such grim times, while another user said that everything from the screenplay to the prosthetics is terrible. Here are a few tweets that show how the audience feels about the newly released film.

#SardarKaGrandson - ⭐️ ( 1 Star)



Unbearable watch, tried to be gadar of modern times but end up being a torture. From bad prosthetics to terrible screenplay,nothing holds your attention in this shoddily written film.On performance front, even Neena gupta disappoints. FLOP SHOW ! pic.twitter.com/6cfWjW8Cb5 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 18, 2021

My review of #SardarKaGrandson: An elementary guide to India-Pakistan dosti with #ArjunKapoor and #NeenaGupta - it's like an Aesop’s fable for a kindergarten child with a “moral of the story” spelt out in the end. https://t.co/xg3O8glFcs — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) May 18, 2021

. It is better to watch @kamaalrkhan in #Deshdrohi than watching Arjun Kapoor in any movie. #SardarKaGrandson — Sᴀɪᴋᴀʀᴜɴᴀᴋᴀɴᴛ (@saikarun) May 18, 2021

U didn't have to make us cry and emotional @Rakulpreet nd @arjunk26 . The opening itself was too emotional ,the entire flow was so emotional all the time that it kept me crying. Proud to say that as a @Rakulpreet fan got a chance to see such a wonderful role .#SardarKaGrandson — cherry_rakul-Offline For Few Days (@rakulpreet_sash) May 18, 2021

More about the film

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "A devoted grandson's mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair." The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Kanwaljit Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Divya Seth among many others. Arjun Kapoor in Sardar Ka Grandson can be seen as Amreek Singh, Rakulpreet Singh is seen as Radha, while John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen playing Arjun Kapoor's grandparents in the 1947 track. The shoot of the film began in November 2019 and the movie's soundtrack has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are written by Milind Gaba and Happy Raikoti.

